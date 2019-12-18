Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Ex-Rockland Teacher Convicted Of Endangering Welfare Of Child, Harassment
Police & Fire

Car Stuck In Snow Bank Leads To DWI Charge For Area Man, 25

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police troopers arrested a man for alleged impaired driving after he crashed into a snowbank.
New York State Police troopers arrested a man for alleged impaired driving after he crashed into a snowbank. Photo Credit: File

A man with two prior DWI convictions was allegedly impaired when he crashed into a snowbank in Orange County and was required assistance from New York State Police troopers.

Troopers from the Montgomery barracks spotted a disabled vehicle in a snowbank at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the intersection of Mill Street and Renwick Street, police said.

The driver, 25-year-old Newburgh resident Juvencio Martinez-Rodriguez told troopers that he had hit a patch of ice before skidding into the snowbank.

According to police, while speaking with troopers, Martinez-Rodriguez appeared to be impaired by alcohol, he proceeded to fail several sobriety tests, and he was taken into custody.

At police headquarters, Martinez-Rodriguez took a breathalyzer, and it was determined his blood alcohol content was nearly triple the legal limit.

Martinez-Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI, DWI with two previous convictions in 10 years and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all felonies.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in the City of Newburgh Court on Thursday, Jan. 23 to respond to the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.