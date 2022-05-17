Car Rolls Over After Woman Suffers Medical Emergency In Region

A 72-year-old woman had to be extricated from her vehicle in the area after rolling over and crashing into a tree after suffering a medical emergency, authorities announced.

In Woodstock, members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported rollover crash on Glenford Wittenberg Road at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13.

Upon arrival, investigators said that deputies located the vehicle, which was on its side resting against a tree.

The driver, Judy Pavone, age 72, of Mount Tremper in the Town of Shandaken in Ulster County, was trapped inside the vehicle and later extricated by fire and EMS personnel.

The Sheriff’s Office said she was transported to Health Alliance Broadway Campus in Kingston for treatment of her injuries after being freed from the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff, the preliminary investigation determined that Pavone suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing her to lose control of her vehicle and overturn.

Officials said that Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by these agencies:

Woodstock Police Department;

New York State Police;

Woodstock Fire Department;

Mobile Life Support Services.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.