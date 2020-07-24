Car Overturns In Two-Vehicle Clarkstown Crash

The driver of a van in Rockland County overturned after being involved in a two-car crash, police said.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Prospect Street and Fairview Avenue in Nanuet where there was a report of a rollover crash.

Members of the Clarkstown Police Department, Nanuet Fire Department, and paramedics from Nanuet and Rockland Paramedic Service responded to the scene.

Police said that the occupants of both vehicles sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported by paramedics in Nanuet to area hospital for treatment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.