Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: New Primary Poll Shows Hochul With Strong Support As De Blasio Announces Decision On Run
Police & Fire

Car Crashes Into Lake In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The vehicle in the frozen lake.
The vehicle in the frozen lake. Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department

A Hudson Valley fire department removed a vehicle from a frozen lake after a crash.

The incident took place in Putnam County around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, when the Mahopac Falls Dive Team was requested to South Lake Boulevard for reports of a vehicle submerged in the lake, the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department said.

Upon arrival, Captain Jason Stasiak, found a vehicle submerged approximately 25 feet from shore in 10 feet of ice-cold water. 

One member of the Mahopac Falls Dive Team entered the water to search the vehicle which was unoccupied, the department said.

After searching the vehicle, the diver hooked up the car for the tow company to remove the vehicle.

No word yet on what happened to the driver of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.