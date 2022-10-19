Contact Us
Car-Carrying Trailer Catches On Fire On I-287

Ben Crnic
A tractor-trailer carrying multiple cars caught on fire on a Westchester County highway.
A tractor-trailer hauling several cars caught on fire on a Westchester County highway. 

On Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, the Purchase Fire Department responded to a fire involving a tractor-trailer on I-287 in the area of I-684, fire officials said. 

After arriving at the scene, fire officials found the trailer on fire along with several of the cars that it was carrying, according to the fire department. 

After another fire engine arrived at the scene, the blaze was put out with no injuries, fire officials said.

The exact location of the fire and the cause were not reported by the fire department.

