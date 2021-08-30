Bus Carrying Inmates Becomes Engulfed In Flames In Hudson Valley

Screams filled the air as a bus carrying prisoners between correction facilities caught fire while traveling in the area.

The crash took place around 7:45 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 in Dutchess County on Route 9D by the overpass in Fishkill, said the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The bus stopped and was safely evacuated, the department said.

Nearly two dozen prisoners and corrections officers were onboard at the time of the fire.

Two correction officers and four prisoners were taken to local hospitals for examination, the department said.

All were treated and released.

The remainder of the incarcerated were transported to facilities via department vehicles dispatched to the scene, DOCCS officials said.

Witness Freddie Beltran said screams were heard and there was panic on board the bus as prisoners tried to get out.

Fights reportedly even erupted between inmates and corrections officers as the crush to get out ensued.

New York State troopers on the scene said a mechanical issue caused the bus to catch fire.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

