Burglary Suspect Charged With Climbing Through Window To Break Into Hudson Valley Home: Police

After a brief chase, police caught a man who they say broke into a Westchester County home.

On Friday, Oct. 28 around 7:40 p.m., police responded to a home in New Rochelle on Storer Avenue after a man who was not home received a notification from his security system that someone had broken into his residence, authorities said.

When they arrived at the home, police found the suspect in the backyard with a full backpack, who dropped the bag and started running, according to New Rochelle Police.

Police were able to apprehend the man after a short chase, and found that his backpack was full of items stolen from the home and that he had pried open a back window to enter the house, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Louis Garcia-Comas of Queens and charged him with the following:

Second-degree burglary;

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Possession of burglar's tools.

Garcia-Comas was transported to New Rochelle Police Headquarters, according to authorities.

