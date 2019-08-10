Brother, Sister Busted For Fight In Rockland, Police Say

A brother and sister were arrested following a domestic dispute during which the sister allegedly hit another woman and the brother broke a window in a vehicle.

Sean Kelly, 34, and Kristin Kelly, 32, both of Tomkins Cove, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 8, following the dispute by Stony Point Police.

According to police, officers patrolling in Tomkins Cove were alerted to loud yelling and a disturbance on Rosetown Road, Stony Pont Police Lt. Daniel Hylas said.

After stopping, an investigation found that the brother and sister were having a domestic argument when Kristin Kelly struck the girlfriend of her brother Sean Kelly in the head with a wooden barbecue utensil, injury the woman, Hylas said.

During the attack, Kristin Kelly was carrying a toddler, he added.

In turn, Sean Kelly then allegedly smashed a large rock into the windshield of a nearby vehicle.

Kristin Kelly was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Sean Kelly was charged with criminal mischief.

The injured woman was treated by EMS for a head laceration. The toddler was not injured.

Kristin Kelly was arraigned and released without bail.

Sean Kelly was arraigned and posted $600 bail.

Sean Kelly was already wanted by Stony Point Police on a warrant for failing to appear in court on Aug. 1, on an unrelated harassment charge.

Both are due back in court in August.

