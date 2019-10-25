Contact Us
Brother Of Man Killed Riding Lawn Mower On Route 17 Charged In His Death

Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

The older brother of a man who was killed while the two were riding a lawn mower on Route 17 and hit by a vehicle has been charged with causing his death.

According to Ramapo Police, the 31-year-old brother of Richard Mackey of Sloatsburg was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The older brother has been identified as Raymond Mackey, also of Sloatsburg, said Ramapo Police Det. Lt Michael Colbath.

The incident took place around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, May 19, when Ramapo Police responded to the crash along Route 17 in Sloatsburg near the intersection of Washington Avenue.

According to police, the Sloatsburg brothers were driving the riding lawn mower when they attempted to cross Route 17 and inadvertently drove into traffic and were struck by a 2006 Honda that was traveling southbound, police said.

The driver of the Honda, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The two brothers were treated by Rockland Paramedics and Sloatsburg EMTs.

Mackey was charged was arraigned in the Village of Sloatsburg Court and released on his own recognizance.

He is due back in court on Nov. 20.

