Boy Seriously Hurt After Being Hit By Vehicle Near School In Hudson Valley

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in Northern Westchester.

The incident took place around 7:22 p.m. Thursday, June 10 in Bedford Hills.

The teen rode his bike into traffic without looking while coming from the area of the Bedford Hills Elementary School on Babbitt Road, said Bedford PD Lt. Jeff Gulick.

The driver of the vehicle did not have a chance to stop before hitting the teen who suffered a head injury and broken pelvis, Gulick said.

"There was no criminality involved at all," Gulick said. "The driver offered aid to the boy before help arrived on the scene."

Gulick said the boy was alert and talking when transported to the hospital.

"This is a reminder to always look both ways before crossing a roadway," he added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.