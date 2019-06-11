Contact Us
Body Recovered From Lake ID'd As Missing Area Man, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Muchattoes Lake viewed from the Lake Drive apartment complex
Muchattoes Lake viewed from the Lake Drive apartment complex Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A photo of a dead body floating in a body of water on social media led the police to find a man dead in an area lake.

The body was discovered around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, when the City of Newburgh Police Department was alerted of a photograph being shared on social media depicting a body floating in a body of water, said Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

With the assistance of the City of Newburgh Fire Department, the body of an elderly male was recovered from Muchattoes Lake near the Lake Drive apartment complex, Burns said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and took custody of the body.

The body had been severally decomposed but identification recovered matches an elderly man who had been reported missing in the City of Newburgh since November of 2018.

No further information is being released at this time.

