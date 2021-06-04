Body Recovered After Car Crashes Into Water In Hudson Valley

One person has died after a vehicle plunged into a canal in Westchester while another person managed to escape.

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m., Friday, June 4, after the vehicle pulled out of the parking lot of BJ's Gas at 5 Sector Lane in Pelham Manor and went straight into the canal where it became submerged, according to ABC 7 New York.

The person who died was reportedly pulled from the water by first responders in cardiac arrest and transported by Pelham Manor EMS to an area hospital.

A second person was able to escape the vehicle on their own.

Firefighters from several departments are still searching the scene for possible victims, ABC 7 said.

Mount Vernon Police said on Twitter that due to the investigation, the Fulton Avenue Drawbridge would be closed for several hours.

Police said motorists are advised to use the Hutchinson River Parkway or the 5th Avenue/Dyre Avenue/Boston Road routes to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

