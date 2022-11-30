Body Of Missing Man With Rockland Ties Found At Garden State Parkway Rest Stop: Sources

The body of a missing Rockland County native was found at a Garden State Parkway rest stop in Montvale, New Jersey, just south of the state border, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, responders said.

No foul play was suspected in the death of Brian Lenihan, they said.

Lenihan, age 43, who most recently lived in Wilmington, North Carolina, was reported last seen on Friday, Nov. 18 in New Jersey. He reportedly still had ties to the Pearl River/Orangetown area.

His body was found at the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale around noon Tuesday, sources told Daily Voice.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

