Body Of Firefighter Pulled From Rubble After Massive Blaze In Rockland

The body of a missing firefighter has been recovered from the scene of a massive blaze at a senior living facility in Rockland County that also killed one resident.

The Spring Valley firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, died after calling a mayday while rescuing residents at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley. His body was recovered early Wednesday morning, March 24.

The blaze also left at least 10 residents injured and two firefighters.

The firefighters were taken to Westchester Medical Center where one was treated and released and one was admitted for smoke-inhalation symptoms.

The resident died later at another hospital.

The fire started around 1 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, at the home at 65 Lafayette St., which housed around 100 residents, said Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the home fully engulfed in flames and began going door to door to rescue residents, Kear said.

Officials said employees of the home, police, fire, EMT, and ambulance workers all worked together to evacuate the elderly residents as flames roared around them.

The deceased firefighter got into trouble while on the third floor of the building when the structure began to collapse, officials said during a press conference on Tuesday.

It took firefighters from 36 companies more than six hours to get the fire under control as they struggled with water supply problems. Once out, firefighters spent hours putting out hot spots and searching through the rubble for the missing firefighter.

The facility is a total loss, officials said.

Denise Kerr, director of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, said Tuesday's fire was "an unspeakable tragedy."

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all individuals and families who have been impacted. We join the community in mourning the loss of our resident who passed away and pray for the safety of the missing firefighter," she said.

Officials are expected to release the name of the firefighter and the resident who died early Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.