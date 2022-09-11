Contact Us
Body Of 58-Year-Old Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach, Police Report

Nicole Valinote
An investigation is underway after the body of a 58-year-old man was found floating in the water at Jones Beach.
An investigation is underway after the body of a 58-year-old man was found floating in the water at Jones Beach.

The Nassau County Police Marine Bureau responded to a report of a body in the water at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Police pulled the man's body out of the water and found that he was unconscious and was not breathing, NCPD said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet released.

Authorities said a 25-foot boat, which belonged to the victim, was located three-quarters of a mile east of the victim. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

