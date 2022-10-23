Body Of 41-Year-Old Pulled From River In Hudson Valley

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in Westchester County.

The 41-year-old victim was removed from the Saw Mill River at the Chicken Island Daylighting Park in Yonkers on Sunday, Oct. 23, according to authorities.

There currently "does not appear to be any obvious indications of foul play, however detectives are working to identify the exact cause and nature of the incident," the Yonkers Police Department announced.

The Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office has received the body and additional investigative results are pending.

The victim, a Yonkers resident, has been identified but his identity is being withheld pending family notifications, said police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.