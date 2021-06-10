Contact Us
Body Of 35-Year-Old Man Recovered In Hudson River, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area where the body was recovered. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The body of a man has been recovered after he fell into the Hudson River while walking along its edge with friends.

Orange County resident Maurice Pryce, age 35, fell into the water around 10 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, in the area of the Blue Pointe Restaurant, said City of Newburgh Police Lt. Joseph Burns.

When police arrived on the scene, several witnesses said they saw Pryce, of the City of Newburgh, fall off the dock into the water.

City of Newburgh Fire Department responded to the scene and PD and FD personnel checked along the shore where Pryce was seen going into the water, Burns said.

Several other agencies responded to assist, including several marine units and dive teams. The Coast Guard was also on scene assisting with sonar sweeps of the area, he added.

Around 2 a.m., Thursday, June 10, the dive teams were unable to continue due to safety concerns.

On Thursday, around 6 a.m., the New York State Police dive team and the Orange County Sheriff’s office continued the search. At approximately 9:35 a.m., State Police divers located the body near the docks where he fell in, Burns said.

This incident is still being investigated. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh police department at 845-561-3131.

