Police & Fire

Body Found On Palisades Parkway

Joe Lombardi
Palisades Parkway in Pomona.
Palisades Parkway in Pomona. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A body was found along the Palisades Interstate Parkway overnight in Rockland County.

The body was discovered on the southbound side near Exit 12 in Pomona at around 11 p.m. Friday, July 3.

State police closed all lanes during the subsequent investigation that lasted for several hours. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office also responded.

Neither the identity nor gender of the person has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

