Boater Rescued By Good Samaritans From Capsized Sailboat During Storm In Hudson River

A 44-year-old man who was stranded on his capsized sailboat in the Hudson River during an intense thunderstorm was rescued by two Good Samaritans.

The incident took place around 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, when the Dutchess County 911 Center received a report of a capsized sailboat on the Hudson River off the Town of Hyde Park shoreline, said Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Lt. Shawn A. Castano.

Following the call, 911 public safety dispatchers activated the River Response Plan and dispatched the Roosevelt Fire Department, Mobil Life Support Services, Hyde Park Police and rescue boats form the New Hamburg Fire Department and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Castano said.

The man, a Poughkeepsie resident, was in his sailboat when a strong line of thunderstorms produced moderate waves and heavy winds, causing the sailboat to capsize. He was able to climb on top of his overturned boat and call for help, Castano said.

Despite the adverse conditions, Hyde Park residents Jeff Ledoux and Thomas Sanford launched a small boat to rescue the stranded man. When they arrived on the scene, Ledoux and Sanford took the male onto their boat and they secured a line to the capsized sailboat, Castano said.

The Sheriff’s boat arrived on the scene and the man was transferred onto the Sheriff’s boat and taken to the dock at Hyde Park Marina where EMS personnel determined that he was uninjured.

The Sheriff’s boat returned to the scene and towed the sailboat to Hyde Park Marina. First responders and citizens assisted with righting the sailboat.

"All boaters are encouraged to stay with their boat or watercraft if it capsizes," Castano said. "Attempting to swim to shore is strongly discouraged due to the currents in the Hudson River. In addition, it is much easier for first responders to locate a vessel as compared to a person in the water."

