Boater Found Clinging To Side Of Vessel In Hudson River Rescued

A man was rescued from the Hudson River after he was heard yelling for help.

The incident took place around 11:15 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, in Dutchess County.

City of Beacon Police officers responded to Red Flynn Drive near the Sloop Club for a man reported to be yelling for help, said Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson.

Officers located a capsized rowboat in the river approximately 20 yards from land with a man clinging to it, Johnson said.

Officers were able to throw a rope at the man and pull him to the pier where he was lifted out of the water.

The City of Beacon Fire Department also responded to assist and Beacon Volunteer Ambulance transported the man to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Due to witnesses believing they may have heard more than one voice and limited information from the victim who was rescued, the area was searched for any other victims, Johnson said.

Rescue boats responded from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, City of Newburgh Police, and New Hamburg Fire Department.

The State Police also assisted using their Aviation Unit to search the area via helicopter.

Ultimately, an investigation revealed it was unlikely that anyone else was in the boat and no other victims were located.

It is unknown how long the subject was in the water; however, he did have significant wrinkling of the hands and feet indicative of being in the water for a period of time.

He was treated at the hospital and released the following day.

The investigation is ongoing.

