Blaze Breaks Out At Home In Area

A fire destroyed the first floor of a home in the Hudson Valley overnight.

The blaze broke out in Orange County around 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31 at the home located on Orchard Street in Port Jervis, said the Port Jervis Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene in under two minutes they found an active fire on the first floor of the home.

Crews from Truck 7 forced entry into the home while Engine 1 and Engine 2 advanced a line to the first floor, officials said.

While crews were making a push and performing searches, numerous propane tanks were discovered throughout the home and immediately removed, the department said.

Additional crews performed outside ventilation and vented the roof.

The fire was knocked down in approximately 20 minutes and contained to the first floor.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.