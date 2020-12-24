Black Lives Matter Yard Sign Is Defaced In Dobbs Ferry

Police are investigating an incident involving the defacing of a Black Lives Matter yard sign in Westchester.

Dobbs Ferry police said they received a complaint on Sunday, Dec. 13, from the village's Human Rights and Diversity Committee.

Although the investigation is still active, Dobbs Ferry PD Lt. Martin Coster said there was no new information to report.

According to Coster, the sign, which was on the lawn of a family home, along with others on the street, had the word "Black" marked out and was replaced with the word "All."

The committee said in a statement: "We strongly condemn this act. As residents of Dobbs Ferry, we – the members of the village’s new Human Rights and Diversity Committee – continue to be alarmed by such expressions of racism."

Committee members also said that people misunderstand what the signs stand for.

"When a Black Lives Matter sign is re-written as “All Lives Matter,” some may believe that change sticks up for equality," the committee said. "This reflects a misunderstanding of what Black Lives Matter represents. These words do not mean 'Only Black Lives Matter' or 'Black Lives Matter More Than Others.' Let's understand what the words do mean: Black Lives Matter, Too."

Police have been in contact with the family, and plan to continue their investigation.

