Police & Fire

Black Friday Shooting Clears Mall In Syracuse

Jerry DeMarco
Responders converge on the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse after the Black Friday shooting.
Responders converge on the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse after the Black Friday shooting. Photo Credit: Trish Kilgannon

A Black Friday shooting at a mall food court in Syracuse sent some rushing in panic and left others briefly sheltered in place.

The victim, who was shot in the leg, was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Syracuse police tweeted.

They were searching for the shooter following the incident at the Destiny USA mall, they said.

Frightened patrons sheltered inside mall businesses took to social media.

"People are leaving Destiny USA running and screaming," Trish Kilgannon tweeted shortly before 8 p.m. " There was a shooting near the food court & they are evacuating the mall."

"[It] was probably the worst experience of my entire life," wrote Misty Bardin. "Especially not knowing what was going on and with everything happening so fast. Everyone was running and no one knew what was going on.

"I never thought I would be in that situation where there would be a shooting so close," Bardin added. "On the drive home all I could do was think about how scary it was and how fast it happened. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I was any closer."

Syracuse police requested a recall of all off-duty personnel and additional resources from nearby communities, a responder there told Daily Voice.

The Onondaga Sheriff's Office and New York State Police were also requested.

The mall was closed for the rest of the day.

Last year, two people were stabbed in the Macy's at Destiny USA.

