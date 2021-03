A mountain bike found on the side of the roadway in Rockland County is looking for its owner.

A resident found the bike on the side of the road near the parking lot for the Ramapo Rest Stop on the New York State Thruway, said the Ramapo Police.

If you recognize the bike and know who it belongs to, please contact Officer Mike Luba at 845-357-2400.

