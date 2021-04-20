Bicyclist Injured After Hitting Pedestrian In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A bicyclist was injured after hitting a pedestrian who was walking on the wrong side of a roadway in the dark in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 9:15 p.m., Saturday, April 17 in Ulster County, on the Washington Avenue Extension in Saugerties.

Star Berzal, age 62, was riding her bike when she struck Caleb Warwick, age 36, also of Saugerties, from behind as he walked down the roadway, said Chief of the Saugerties Police Joseph Sinagra.

Berzal, of Saugerties, struck her head and was unconscious when police arrived on the scene, sustained a head injury and was treated at the scene by paramedics and then transported to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, where she was stabilized and transported to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, Sinagra said

An Investigation by police established that Warwick, who was wearing dark clothing, was walking on the wrong side of the road, walking with traffic and not against traffic as state law requires, the chief said.

Berzal and her bicycle were in compliance with state law for the nighttime operation of a bicycle.

Warwick, also of Saugerties, who was not injured, was issued a summons for failing to comply with state law while walking on a roadway.

Berzal remains at the Westchester Medical Center in serious by stable condition.

