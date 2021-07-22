Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit, Pinned Beneath Vehicle In Area, Police Say

A bicyclist was killed after being struck by and pinned underneath a vehicle in the area.

The incident took place around 8:10 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, when a 57-year-old Albany man, was riding southbound on Washington Avenue, heading toward Schwenk Drive, in Kingston, when he was hit by a vehicle, said authorities.

Responding officers attempted to extricate the man from underneath the vehicle but were unsuccessful, the Kingston Police said.

They then rendered first aid to the man until emergency medical responders from the Kingston Fire department and Mobile Life Support Services arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

The crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

