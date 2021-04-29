Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Barricaded Suspect Surrenders After Five-Hour White Plains Standoff

Kathy Reakes
White Plains Police were able to successfully talk a man who had allegedly barricaded himself inside his apartment after charging police with a knife into surrendering.
White Plains Police were able to successfully talk a man who had allegedly barricaded himself inside his apartment after charging police with a knife into surrendering.

An attempt to serve a warrant in Westchester turned into a five-hour standoff when the man allegedly barricaded himself inside his home with a knife.

The incident began around 5:45 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, when the Yonkers Police Department attempted to serve a warrant to Antonio Valez, age 43, of White Plains, said White Plains Public Safety Chief Joseph Castelli.

As the warrant team made contact with Yonkers Police, Valez met them at his apartment door and charged officers with a knife, Castelli said.

Yonkers Police deployed a taser, which was ineffective and Valez retreated inside the apartment and barricaded himself inside, the chief added.

Yonkers officers then called White Plains Police around 6:30 a.m. for assistance. White Plains responded with its Special Response Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Mental Health Team.

After several hours of negotiations Valez surrendered unarmed to White Plains Police officers, Castelli said.

He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for mental health concerns in the custody of the Yonkers Police Department. 

"The incident was concluded with no injuries to police officers, Valez, or any other civilians," Castelli said.

