Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Audi A4 Stolen In South Nyack Recovered, Returned To Owner, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The South Nyack-Grand View Police Department was able to recover a stolen vehicle with help from several police agencies.
The South Nyack-Grand View Police Department was able to recover a stolen vehicle with help from several police agencies. Photo Credit: South Nyack-Grand View Police Department

A stolen vehicle from Rockland County was recovered in New Jersey with help from several police agencies.

The vehicle, an Audi A4 was stolen in South Nyack on Tuesday, Jan. 5, from the driveway of a home on Glen Bryon Avenue, said South Nyack-Grand View Police Chief Daniel Wilson.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Wilson said the vehicle, which was allegedly unlocked when stolen, was recovered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and, after processing, was returned to the owner.

The chief thanks the Rockland County Sheriffs' Office, the Jersey City Police Department, and the Rockland County INTEL unit for their assistance. 

The incident is currently under investigation, a suspect has not been identified.

As always, Wilson said he encourages all residents to lock their vehicles and remove the key fobs or keys and to report suspicious people in neighborhoods to the police.

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

