At Least One Dead After Wrong-Way Crash Causes Hours-Long I-287 Closure

This story has been updated.

A fatal, wrong-way crash with at least one fatality caused the hours-long closure of a stretch of I-287 in Westchester overnight.

It happened on the eastbound side near the Harrison/White Plains border around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, state police said.

The crash occurred near mile marker 7.2 in the town of Harrison. All eastbound lanes were blocked during the closure with traffic diverted off at Exit 9A.

The road was closed through the early overnight hours during the accident investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

