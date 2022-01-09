At Least 19, Including Nine Children, Killed In New York City's Worst Fire In Decades

At least 19 people have died in a fire at a New York City apartment building that officials said is the worst the city has seen in decades, according to a new report.

The New York City Fire Department reported on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 9, that about 200 of its members responded to the five-alarm fire at 333 East 181 St. in the Bronx.

NBC New York reported that officials said nine of the 19 people who died were children.

The fire department said at least 63 victims are being treated for injuries caused by the smoke that spread throughout the building and the fire, the news outlet said.

The commissioner of FDNY called the fire the worst the city has seen since the Happy Land fire in the Bronx in 1990, which killed 87 people, NBC New York reported.

