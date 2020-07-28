Assistant Charged With Attempted Murder Of Boss, Ex-Fiance’s Boyfriend In Westchester

A Westchester woman is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing her boss, who also happened to be her ex-fiance's boyfriend, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department were dispatched to a home on Hillandale Drive, where there was a reported emergency medical call, Capt. Cosmo Costa said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old woman with a deep puncture wound to the left side of her neck, Costa said.

Officers also found Alika Crew, 41, at the scene rendering medical aid to the woman, alleging that she was a Good Samaritan.

Costa said that after further investigation, the stab victim identified Crew, a New Rochelle resident, as her assistant, and that she had been her assailant. It is alleged that Crew hid in her victim’s car, and after driving a short distance, assaulted her.

It was later determined that as well as being her assistant, Crew’s former fiancé is her boss’s current boyfriend.

Crew's victim was transported for treatment at a local hospital. Crew was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.