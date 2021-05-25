Armed Suspect Apprehended After Nearly Seven-Hour Standoff In Westchester

An hours-long standoff between police and a knife-wielding man in Westchester ended peacefully without any injuries reported, officials said.

A pair of officers from the Harrison Police Department responded at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, May 21 to a residence in the Brentwood neighborhood, where there was a reported domestic dispute.

Officials said that upon arrival, the officers located a family member outside the home who said that his brother was inside with knives in his hand, “not acting like himself,” and that he was also concerned about other members of the family who were inside the residence.

Harrison Police Chief John Vasta said that officers began a dialogue with the man inside the home, convincing him to put down the knives, however, the house was locked and he refused to come outside to speak with police.

With an assist from Westchester County Police negotiators, Vasta said that they were able to evacuate the other family members from the home, and after six and a half hours of speaking through a door, the suspect came outside and was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said.

“I commend our officers for their professionalism, implementation of crisis intervention training, and their forward-thinking to remove the other occupants to avoid possible harm to bystanders,” Vasta said. “I am also grateful for the assistance of the Westchester County Police.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.