Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Argument In Driveway Lands One Man In Hospital For PCP, Another In Cuffs, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Mirza Vucetovic
Mirza Vucetovic Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department

A fight between two men, including one from the Hudson Valley, landed one in the hospital and the other in handcuffs in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 12:10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, when Wilton Police responded to a home on Westport Road for a suspicious person complaint, said Wilton Police Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson.

According to Phillipson, when officers arrived on the scene they found two men standing in the middle of a driveway arguing with each other.

One 29-year-old man was transported to Norwalk Hospital for being high on PCP, said Phillipson.

The other man, identified as Mirza Vucetovic, 23, of Monroe in Orange County, was arrived for DUI.

Vucetovic was released on a promise to appear and will appear in court in January 2021.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.