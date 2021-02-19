Area Woman Violates Sex Offender Registry Rules, Police Say

A high-risk sexual offender living in the region is facing new charges for allegedly violating the sex offender registry.

This week, officers in Sullivan County from the Village of Liberty Police Department arrested Mill Street resident Kimberly Shaw following an investigation into allegations that she violated the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Police said that during a routine compliance check by the department’s Sex Offender Management Officer, it was determined that Shaw possessed an Internet account with Internet access that was not reported to the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services, which is required by law.

Shaw, age 51, was arrested without incident and charged with a felony count of failure to register and verify as a sex offender. Following her arrest, Shaw was arraigned in the Town of Thompson Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Shaw a Level 3 threat, which means she is a “high-risk repeat offender and possible threat to public safety.”

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Shaw had sexual contact with a 4-year-old child in January 2012, and she was convicted of first-degree sexual contact with an individual less than 11 years old in November that year.

Shaw was sentenced to 10 years probation following her conviction in

