Area Woman Nabbed Driving Drunk With Kids In Vehicle, Police Say

A 30-year-old woman from the Hudson Valley was busted for allegedly drinking and driving the wrong way on I-84 with children in the car, state police said.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, New York State Police troopers from the Greenville barracks in Orange County were dispatched to a stretch of I-84 near exit 1 in Wawayanda, where there was a report of a wrong-way driver.

According to police, the driver - later identified as Newburgh resident Rosalinda Lucero, age 30 - had multiple near-misses with several vehicles on the roadway before she could be tracked down by troopers.

Lucero was located in her 2004 Honda Pilot near exit 15 (the old exit 3) on the parkway, and during the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that she was allegedly drunk, police said.

At the time of the stop, investigators noted that she had two minors in the car - ages 8 and 5 - neither of whom were wearing seatbelts.

Lucero was arrested and charged with felony DWI, aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law for having a minor in the car, and reckless endangerment. She was also issued 10 vehicle and traffic violations.

Following her arrest, Lucero was released and scheduled to return to the Town of Wawayanda Court on Thursday, April 28.

