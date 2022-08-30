Contact Us
Area Woman Found Dead In Apartment After Fire

Nicole Valinote
Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Automatic6517

Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers in Orange County responded to a building fire on Robbins Road in Mount Hope at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, New York State Police.

Local fire departments quickly extinguished the blaze.

During a search of the building, a tenant, identified as Shaun Schiffinger, was found dead in her apartment, police said.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the following agencies:

  • Bullville Fire Department
  • Silverlake Fire Department
  • Pocatello Fire Department
  • Mechanics Fire Department
  • Orange County Fire Investigation Unit
  • Orange County Sheriff’s Office 
  • The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office

