Area Woman Found Dead In Apartment After Fire

Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley.
Troopers in Orange County responded to a building fire on Robbins Road in Mount Hope at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, New York State Police.
Local fire departments quickly extinguished the blaze.
During a search of the building, a tenant, identified as Shaun Schiffinger, was found dead in her apartment, police said.
Authorities said no other injuries were reported.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the following agencies:
- Bullville Fire Department
- Silverlake Fire Department
- Pocatello Fire Department
- Mechanics Fire Department
- Orange County Fire Investigation Unit
- Orange County Sheriff’s Office
- The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office
