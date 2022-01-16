Area Woman Eyes Charges Vs. Nephew After Car's Not Returned, Police Say

A family feud over a borrowed car could lead to criminal charges for a man in Northern Westchester after police were brought into the fold.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, an Emmalon Avenue resident in North Castle advised investigators at the police department that she had allowed her nephew to borrow her vehicle in October 2021, and he has since refused to return it.

According to the resident, on Jan. 8, she contacted her nephew about the whereabouts of her vehicle, and he replied that he had changed the VIN number and registered it under his own name.

Following that discovery, police said that the woman stated she wants to press charges against her nephew regarding the now-stolen vehicle.

Police said that officers secured depositions and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

