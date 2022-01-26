Area Teen Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 16-Year-Old

Police investigators in Westchester have released the ID of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed by a teen now facing a murder charge.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to the corner of 4th Street and Washington Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, where there was a report of a shooting that had just taken place.

Upon arrival, New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that officers found the New Rochelle resident, Julian Oliveros, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers administered first aid at the scene, and Oliveros was transported to an area hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting led police to identify a 16-year-old suspect from New Rochelle who was tracked down near Glen Place and Beechwood Avenue in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and taken into custody without incident.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Coyne announced that the teenage shooting suspect - whose name is still being withheld due to his age - was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

“The ages of both the shooter and the victim make this incident especially horrific and, for young people and their families throughout our community, deeply upsetting,” New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson said in a statement. “My personal thoughts are with the families that have been broken by this tragedy, and with all in our community who have been shaken by such a senseless act of violence.

“This incident highlights yet again the destructive impact of our nation’s lax gun regulations, which flood firearms into the wrong hands and can transform any dispute into a heartbreaking loss.”

The teenage shooting suspect was reportedly in court on Jan. 26 to respond to the charges.

“Too often, though, violence prevention resources are not given to those who need them, and the resources that are provided fail to reach those who need them the most,” Congressman Jamaal Bowman stated. “The tragic death of the (16)-year-old New Rochelle boy is only made worse by the fact that he was killed by a 16-year-old who was able to get his hands on a gun.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.