Area Residents Among 40-Plus Fatal Victims Of Israel Holy Site Stampede

At least three Hudson Valley natives were among the dozens killed in Israel when a massive crowd of holiday worshippers went wild, according to reports.

On Friday, April 30, mayhem broke out at a Jewish religious festival that was attended by tens of thousands of people in Mount Meron, killing upwards of 45 people and hospitalizing more than 100 others.

According to reports, among the dead were Rockland County natives Shragi Gestetner, age 33, formerly of Airmont, Yosef Amram Tauber, age 18, of Monsey, and Eliezer Josef, age 26, of Kiryas Joel, in Orange County.

The stampede happened during the celebrations of Lag BaOmer at Mount Meron, where tens of thousands of people, mostly Orthodox Jews, gather each year to honor Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at his burial ground.

In total, during Friday’s would-be celebration was estimated to have approximately 100,000 participants prior to the mayhem breaking out. According to reports, the site was prepared to handle approximately a quarter of that number.

Isreal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Sunday, May 2 will be a day of national mourning before donating blood to the victims of the stampede.

At least 45 people were dead as a result of the stampede, with several others in critical condition and dozens were hospitalized with various injuries.

“I am heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred overnight on Mount Meron in Israel," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated. "The loss of life as thousands celebrated a joyous holiday is devastating.

“New York sends its thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims and to the people of Israel and the Jewish community worldwide who are reeling from this horrific incident."

