Area Resident Arrested After Hitting Victim During Domestic Dispute, Police Say

A 40-year-old woman was arrested following a domestic dispute in which she allegedly hit the victim.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, when the Saugerties Police responded to a domestic dispute on Sawmill Road, said Town of Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

An investigation found during a verbal dispute with the victim, Olivia Yonnetti, of Saugerties, engaged in physical contact, striking the victim, the chief said.

In addition, a records check found that there was a No-Harass Order of Protection in place, with the current victim as the protected party, resulting from a previous incident involving the two individuals, Sinagra said.

Yonnetti was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on the felony charge of criminal contempt of a court order and harassment.

She was released on her own recognizance and a new Stay-Away order was issued on behalf of the victim.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.