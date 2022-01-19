Contact Us
Area Man Wounded During Shooting Incident, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 27-year-old man was wounded during a shooting incident in the area.

The shooting took place in Orange County around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 97 Fullerton Ave., in Newburgh.

According to the City of Newburgh Police, officers located the wounded man who had been shot in the leg and the back when they responded to a report of a shooting.

Officers performed life-saving measures before the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for further evaluation. The victim would later be transported to Westchester Medical Center for additional treatment, police said. 

The City of Newburgh Detective Division is currently investigating this incident along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 845-569- 7509. 

All calls will be kept confidential. 

