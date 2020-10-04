Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Starts Direct Enforcement In 20 Hotspots; Cuomo Threatens To Close Some Schools
Police & Fire

Area Man Wanted For False Personation

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Ibrahima Barry.
Ibrahima Barry. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Newburgh are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted man who attempted to dupe troopers with a false name.

An alert was issued regarding Ibrahima Barry, who is wanted on a bench warrant for false personation dating back to an incident in 2014.

Police said that Barry was traveling on the New York State Thruway on April 29 that year, when he was stopped by State Police troopers. During the traffic stop, Barry allegedly gave a false name to troopers and was arrested at the scene.

Barry, 34, has been described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who recognizes Barry, has been asked to contact investigators by calling (518) 436-2825 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.