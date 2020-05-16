Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Westchester, Suffolk Can Resume Elective Surgeries; Horse Racing Tracks To Reopen
Police & Fire

Area Man Wanted For Criminal Mischief

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Anthony Colella
Anthony Colella Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley man is wanted after allegedly damaging multiple vehicles when he attempted to illegally retrieve his car from a New York State Police impound lot.

Anthony Colella, 33, is wanted by New York State Police investigators in Montgomery for third-degree criminal mischief after damaging vehicles at an impound lot in Orange County after his vehicle was towed.

According to police, Colella was traveling on I-87 when his vehicle broke down, which was towed by an Orange County tow company.

When Colella went to the State Police barrack in Montgomery to report the vehicle was stolen, he was informed that it had been towed. Colella proceeded to break into the impound lot and took his vehicle, police said.

In taking his car back, Colella allegedly damaged three other vehicles. When he failed to show up for court proceedings, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Colella was described as being 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding Colella’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Montgomery by calling (845) 457-1388 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.