Area Man Shot In Leg Refusing To Cooperate, Police Say

An area man who was shot in the leg is refusing to cooperate with officers, police said.

The shooting took place in Sullivan County around 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4 on East Broadway in Monticello.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police, officers responded to the area after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene within one minute, they found a 37-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound to his right thigh, Johnstone said.

The victim was transported to Garnet Health Catskill Medical Center where he was interviewed by police, but refused to cooperate with officers, Johnstone added.

According to Johnstone, the suspects were described as two males wearing all-black clothing and black face masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monticello Police in confidence at 845-794-4422.

Assisting Monticello Police at the scene were New York State Police and Sullivan County Sheriff's deputies.

