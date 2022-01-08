Area Man Pulls Loaded Gun On Domino’s Pizza Delivery Driver, Police Say

Contact Us
A Saugerties man was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on a pizza delivery man.
A Saugerties man was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on a pizza delivery man. Photo Credit: Pixaxbay/diegoparra

A man from the region was arrested for allegedly pulling a loaded gun on a pizza delivery man.

The incident occurred in Ulster County in the town of Saugerties on Saturday, July 30.

Ralph Carpino, age 45, of Saugerties, was arrested after Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call on Josephs Drive for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver, said Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties Police.

A police investigation determined that Carpino pointed a loaded handgun at a Domino’s pizza delivery driver who was delivering a pizza to the residence that Carpino reports he had not ordered, Sinagra said.

An investigation found that a member of Carpino’s family had ordered the pizza, having it delivered to the residence, the chief said.

Carpino was arrested at the scene and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on the charges of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

In compliance with bail reform laws, Carpino was released on a police appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, August 17.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending, Sinagra said.

The firearm used in the incident, a Glock .40 Cal Semi-Automatic handgun was seized at the scene.

