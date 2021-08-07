Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Area Man Nabbed On 20 Counts Of Possessing Obscene Sexual Performance By Child, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested an Ulster County man on 20 counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child on his computer.
An area man has been arrested by state police for allegedly possessing more than 20 obscene images of children.

Ulster County resident, John H. Braunlein, age 74, from the town of Esopus, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 5, for 20 counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, said Trooper Steven Nevel. 

According to Nevel, the state police computer crime unit was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an obscene image was uploaded to an account owned by Braunlein. 

An investigation confirmed that Braunlein did download and possess obscene images by a child, Nevel said. 

Braunlein was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Esopus Court on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

