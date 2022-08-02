Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Area Man Nabbed In Stolen Utility Van, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jeffrey D. Traver
Jeffrey D. Traver Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Saugerties Police

A man from the region was busted for allegedly having a utility van that was reported stolen the week before.

The arrest took place in Ulster County on Sunday, July 31 in the town of Saugerties.

Jeffrey D. Traver, age 39, of Saugerties, was arrested after police received information that he was in possession of a utility van that was reported stolen on Monday, July 25, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

Officers responded to the area of Route 32 and located the stolen utility van, occupied, in a driveway, Sinagra said.

Traver was arrested at the scene and charged with criminal possession of the stolen property,  police said.

Traver, a repeat felon, was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.