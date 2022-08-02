Area Man Nabbed In Stolen Utility Van, Police Say

A man from the region was busted for allegedly having a utility van that was reported stolen the week before.

The arrest took place in Ulster County on Sunday, July 31 in the town of Saugerties.

Jeffrey D. Traver, age 39, of Saugerties, was arrested after police received information that he was in possession of a utility van that was reported stolen on Monday, July 25, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

Officers responded to the area of Route 32 and located the stolen utility van, occupied, in a driveway, Sinagra said.

Traver was arrested at the scene and charged with criminal possession of the stolen property, police said.

Traver, a repeat felon, was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

