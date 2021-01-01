Area Man Nabbed For Predatory Sexual Assault Of Child, Police Say

An investigation by multiple agencies has resulted in a felony charge of predatory sexual assault for a 42-year-old man in the area.

Paul M. Pepe, age 42, of Middletown, was apprehended on Wednesday, Dec. 30, the New York State Police Orange County Child Abuse Unit announced on Friday, Jan. 1.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with Orange County Child Protective Services regarding allegations of Pepe engaging in sexual conduct with a child under 11 years old, state police said.

The joint investigation determined the sexual conduct occurred in Sullivan County.

Pepe was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child (a Class A-2 felony.

He was arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court where he was remanded to Sullivan County Jail.

