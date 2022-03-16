Contact Us
Area Man Indicted For Sexually Abusing Multiple Girls Under 13

Kathy Reakes
Benjamin A. Santiago
Benjamin A. Santiago Photo Credit: Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center

An area man has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly sexually abusing multiple girls under the age of 13.

Ulster County resident, Benjamin A. Santiago, age 27, of Saugerties, was indicted on Thursday, March 10, following a months-long investigation.

The investigation began in January after receiving information that Santiago had allegedly abused the girls on multiple occasions in the town of Saugerties and photographed the abuse, said the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center.

In February, he was charged with two counts of sex abuse and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail, the center said.

Last week, an Ulster County grand jury indicted Santiago with:

  • Predatory sexual assault against a child
  • Criminal sexual act 
  • Two counts of sexual abuse 
  • Two counts of unlawful surveillance
  • Three counts of use of a child in a sexual performance
  • 19 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child a felony
  • Four counts of criminal contempt 

The Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center was assisted by members of the Town of Saugerties Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center at 845-334-5155.

