Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: West Nyack Owner Of New City Restaurant/Pub Charged With Sales Tax Evasion
Police & Fire

Area Man Gives Fake ID After Shoplifting At Mall, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
J.C. Penney in Galleria Mall (2001 South Road)
J.C. Penney in Galleria Mall (2001 South Road) Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 25-year-old man who gave officers a fake name after shoplifting has been charged, police say.

Officers with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department say they received a larceny complaint at J.C. Penney in Galleria Mall (2001 South Road) on Friday, June 28.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Dominique Hobbs, 25, of Newburgh, had fled the business on foot after stealing clothing, police say.

Officers canvassed the area and located Hobbs. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, police say.

After processing, police say they determined that Hobbs had provided false information regarding his identification.

Hobbs faces the following charges:

  • Second-degree forgery, a felony
  • Obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor
  • Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor
  • Petit larceny, a misdemeanor
  • False personation, a misdemeanor

Hobbs was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, July 16.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.